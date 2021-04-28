Some heavy storms by Thursday evening

Wednesday’s warmth and extra humidity made it feel a little bit like early summer; Thursday’s weather stays warm and muggy, but this time we add a better scattering of showers and thunderstorms: especially late in the day through the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines some risk of severe storms (mainly for hail and gusty winds) as heavier action develops ahead of a fairly strong cold front.

Temperatures start out in the 60s early in the morning, and it gets warm ahead of the downpours! Expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a southwest breeze averaging 10-15 MPH in the afternoon. The best chance of rain comes after 7 PM, but there may be a few brief, spotty showers/storms as early as 1 PM.

Timing Thursday’s downpours

Total rainfall with Thursday evening’s storms likely comes in around 0.25″ to 0.75″ (some naturally a little higher/lower because of the uneven nature of the rain).

Your best shot at rain will be between 7 PM and midnight; however, a few showers are possible here and there through the afternoon. Most of them would be just heavy enough to run the wipers or need an umbrella for about 15-20 minutes now and then ahead of the main batch in the evening.

Any severe storms would likely be capable of some hail to the size of quarters or wind gusts over 50 MPH.

