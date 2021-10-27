Soggy Weather Pattern Around the Corner

Today will be the last dry day until the weekend. A developing storm system to our west increases our clouds today with areas of rain tonight into Thursday. Rain chances remain in the forecast through part of Saturday.





The first wave arrives after dark on Wednesday. Look for a rainy commute on Thursday. Areas of rain continue through the day on Thursday. Temperatures only reach the middle 60s for the afternoon. Winds will be a big problem! The gust up to 40 late Wednesday night into Thursday. There is a *WIND ADVISORY* for the Tennessee Valley Wednesday night into early Thursday afternoon.

Remaining Unsettled On Friday

The storm system meanders across the southeast on Friday. We will still feel the impacts with a cloudy sky and even cooler temperatures. Some of us will not get out of the 50s for daytime highs on Friday. This means some chilly high school football games on Friday evening!



Low Pressure Across the area on Friday – Rainy & Cool

We have three days of rain, then it clears out again. Expect rain totals up to one inch. Northeast Alabama has the best chance of that as those locations will be closer to the low pressure system Friday into Saturday. After that, we are clear for Halloween and the start of next week.





