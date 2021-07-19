Soggy Start To the Week – Warmer & Less Coverage Of Storms Later On

A cold front keeps things unsettled across the Tennessee Valley to start your work week. Rain chances stay elevated and temperatures far from the lower 90s we should see for this time of year. Futurecast shows more rain and storms through the afternoon.

Here is a look at your Monday temperature trend. We stay cooler with clouds and rainfall:

With a higher chance of rain Monday and Tuesday, rain totals remain impressive with 1-3″ possible. Most of it falls today and Tuesday. Rain chances are down later this week.





In a typical July we average 4.05″. We sit at 4.94″ and probably over 5″ as I am typing this update! It’s rained eleven (11) days this month with almost two weeks to go until August. It’s been a crazy, wet summer so far!

As our cold front dissipates, rain chances decrease. Temperatures recover into the upper 80s. It’s still be a ‘tame’ summer temperature wise. We’ll see what August has to offer.



