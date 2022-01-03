Snowfall totals across the Tennessee Valley

It has certainly been an active start to 2022 for us here in the Tennessee Valley. We went from record-breaking warmth and tornadoes on January 1st, to snowfall on January 2nd! A strong frontal passage Saturday night lead to severe weather and then a burst of cold air into the region.

Temperatures on Sunday started off in the 50s before gradually falling by the evening hours as colder air was ushered into the region. As temperatures fell below the freezing mark, rain showers began to change over to snow showers. On the radar images above, the darker the blue color the heavier the snow rate was. Snow fell across the viewing area from 7 pm Sunday until 4 am Monday morning, this is from when the snow started falling in northwestern Alabama to when the heaviest bands moved into Georgia.

The snow that fell was heavy and wet, leading to problems across the Tennessee Valley. The weight of the snow led to trees falling along with powerlines. Slush and snow on the roads also lead to problems on the roadways.

Snowfall Totals

Here in Huntsville, the official observed snowfall was 3.2 inches, this was measured at the Huntsville International Airport. The highest snowfall totals were associated with a band of moderate snow that moved through the area. Many of you have reached out to News 19 to share your snow totals with us! Snow totals seem to range from one to seven inches, with the highest amounts in portions of Madison, Limestone, and DeKalb counties in Alabama along with Franklin and Lincoln counties in Tennessee!

You can find all the observed snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service here.

Maximum 1-Day Snowfall Totals

In Huntsville the official observed snowfall was 3.2 inches, this would tie the 29th maximum 1-day total snowfall back on November 22nd, 1929. The maximum occurred on December 31, 1963, where almost 16 inches fell. For the Muscle Shoals area, the maximum 1-day snowfall was 12 inches back on February 11th, 1910. During this snow event, Muscle Shoals saw around an inch of snow.

Hazardous travel possible Tuesday morning

Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service

Portions of the viewing area were able to some breaks in cloud cover today which allowed for the sun to come out! This sunshine led to the snow melting in some locations while others didn’t really see much.

Black ice will be possible across portions of the area for the Tuesday morning commute. Areas that are most likely to see this occur will be in northeastern portions of the area. The combination of calming winds, clearing skies, and the snow on the ground will help temperatures fall back into the 20s overnight. This will lead to any surfaces that are wet freezing, especially on the bridges and overpasses. Make sure to allow yourself plenty of time if you are heading out early Tuesday morning.