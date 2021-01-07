Small Window For A Mix Early Friday – Another System Possible Monday

It will be a rainy Thursday with a chance of a mixed bag after midnight into the early hours of Friday. This will not be a big deal and little to no accumulation is expected. Here is a look futurecast for late tonight into early Friday.

Midnight

Just Before Sunrise Friday

8am Friday

Expect a 6-8 hour window for a mix of rain and snow. It won’t precipitate hard enough for anything to be concerned about temperatures stay above freezing throughout.

Another System Monday?

Models are back and forth on Monday. The American GFS is back on board with light snow Monday. This is a ‘low confidence’ forecast to start next week. It’s worth keeping an eye on!

