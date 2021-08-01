Slow Change: drier air makes a gradual move into Alabama & Tennessee

Last week’s hot weather pattern broke over the weekend, but don’t expect it to feel like October anytime soon even as a fairly strong August cold front passes through Alabama and Tennessee overnight through Monday.

Expect some patchy, dense fog in the morning; temperatures drop to the middle/upper 60s overnight. More spotty showers remain possible Monday: especially south of Huntsville before the drier air finally becomes noticeable Monday night into Tuesday. It does not get as hot! Daytime high temperatures only hit the mid-80s Monday afternoon: about 5 to 10 degrees below average for August 2nd.

Limited stormy weather this week

Huntsville International Airport recorded 9.08″ of rainfall in July. That’s way above average (nearly an extra month’s worth of rainfall at that). August already started with 0.61″ at the airport Sunday morning, but at least in the short-term, August does not look like a repeat of July!

Drier, less humid, more tolerable air arrives slowly through Tuesday, and then it moves out fairly quickly as the hot, humid, standard summertime weather returns through the end of the week. Enjoy the little break from the hottest weather of the year while we have it! We do see more low-to-middle 90s with a heat index over 100°F by the end of the week and certainly into next weekend.

Critical point about rain chances: even though we expect fewer daily downpours, a single downpour (thunderstorm) on a 10-20% day can be significant. A rain chance is a combination of confidence that it rains and how much of us would get it if it does. There are no clear signs of widespread rain, but the environment late next week does look favorable for a few big downpours while many others stay dry.

