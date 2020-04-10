Significant severe weather threat: Friday evening update

Focus on Sunday: significant severe weather likely on Easter
A significant outbreak of severe thunderstorms is forecast for Alabama, Tennessee and surrounding states on Easter Sunday. Strong tornadoes, high wind gusts and hail are possible in Sunday’s storms.
Short-term weather is quiet and chilly. There is a Frost Advisory for early Saturday morning as temperatures plunge to the mid-30s. It’s not quite cold enough for a widespread freeze, but a few of our usual cold spots could tip to 32ºF briefly before the sun rises.
Saturday afternoon is warmer (upper 60s/lower 70s) with a southeast wind; it stays dry until Saturday night, and that’s when the big changes begin: severe storms are likely.
Severe weather potential: Sunday
Sunday’s outbreak of severe weather in the South could be one of the most significant waves of storms we’ve had in several years. The Storm Prediction Center is using very strong wording to convey the threat:
An outbreak of severe thunderstorms appears likely Sunday into Sunday night, with the greatest threat expected from Louisiana east-northeastward through much of the Southeast and Tennessee Valley. Strong, long-tracked tornadoes and potentially widespread damaging wind are possible.STORM PREDICTION CENTER – 4/10/2020
What we’re expecting…
This looks like a long-duration threat of severe weather for Alabama and Tennessee (as well as surrounding states). Use the quiet weather through Saturday evening to prepare your plan of action whether that be moving to a storm shelter or sheltering in a place in your home.
Timing is difficult to convey in a single image – or even two images. This system will impact us with multiple waves of storms.
- 2 AM to 10 AM Sunday: storms will not likely be severe, but some of the rain could be heavy.
- 10 AM to 12 PM Sunday: a limited risk of a severe storm in North Alabama or Southern Tennessee
- 12 PM to around 11 PM (or later): widespread severe storms expected with high winds, potentially-strong tornadoes, and hail. Flash flooding could occur in areas that get 3-5 inches of rainfall Sunday.
Be alert and informed!
This may sound alarming, but it is a significant threat that you need to be prepared to weather. Ensure your NOAA Weather Radio is ON, has good batteries, and is programmed for your county:
(Click the links for programming information for Alabama Counties or Tennessee Counties.)
Live Alert 19 is also a must-have. Where the NOAA Weather Radio gives you county-based warnings, the app gives you a location-based warning. In other words, it backs up what the NOAA Weather Radio says with specific location information relative to where you are standing at that moment.
Need to figure out where to find a safe place? Here are some ideas in your home, but if you are in a mobile home, you need to LEAVE and go to a public shelter near your home.