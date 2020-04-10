Significant severe weather threat: Friday evening update

Focus on Sunday: significant severe weather likely on Easter

A significant outbreak of severe thunderstorms is forecast for Alabama, Tennessee and surrounding states on Easter Sunday. Strong tornadoes, high wind gusts and hail are possible in Sunday’s storms.

Short-term weather is quiet and chilly. There is a Frost Advisory for early Saturday morning as temperatures plunge to the mid-30s. It’s not quite cold enough for a widespread freeze, but a few of our usual cold spots could tip to 32ºF briefly before the sun rises.





Saturday afternoon is warmer (upper 60s/lower 70s) with a southeast wind; it stays dry until Saturday night, and that’s when the big changes begin: severe storms are likely.

Severe weather potential: Sunday

Sunday’s outbreak of severe weather in the South could be one of the most significant waves of storms we’ve had in several years. The Storm Prediction Center is using very strong wording to convey the threat: