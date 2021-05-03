Significant Severe Weather Possible Tuesday

Severe Weather Likely Tuesday

Monday and Tuesday Storms

We’ve got a few downpours popping up on the radar this afternoon. For the most part, these are likely to behave, but there’s a chance a couple of these storms gets a little rowdy this afternoon as unstable air continues to build in across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

We’ll be on guard, monitoring these storms for hail and wind potential. Remember: a storm has to have wind of at least 58 mph or 1″ diameter hail to be considered severe, but storms that fall below that threshold can still be impactful. We’ll be watching the radar this afternoon and keeping you up to date on things as need be.

Tuesday’s storms look much more significant for us at this point. And right now, this looks to be a long duration event, with storms starting as early as the morning commute, and continuing into the early evening. The morning round of storms will pose a threat of heavy rain, lightning, hail, and perhaps some gusty winds as well.

Tuesday Morning Storms

How these storms interact with the atmosphere in the morning, and exactly how they time out will be important to how the afternoon round of storms develops. There is a chance these storms could work over our atmosphere in the morning, and a big blob of rain cooled, less stable air could shut down a severe weather threat for us in the afternoon.

We do not expect this to happen.

I want to make it abundantly clear our forecast is for a second, more substantial round of severe weather in the afternoon, but on severe weather days like Tuesday, we tend to keep an eye out for ways the severe weather threat could fail to materialize. If we miss out on any storms in the afternoon, odds are the cold pool won out over the storm threat.

Tuesday Afternoon Storms

The afternoon round of storms look more substantial. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s as wind shear continues to build. Thunderstorms form ahead of an advancing cold front. These storms likely form into a line in Mississippi, and will be capable of destructive winds and tornadoes, as well as some hail, as the line moves eastward into Alabama. Storms could arrive as early as 11 AM in parts of Northwest Alabama, and continue eastward through the afternoon, clearing Sand and Lookout Mountain by about 6 pm. Questions remain about additional storm development ahead of the main line. Regardless of additional storm development ahead of the main line of storms, our severe weather threat will be substantial. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under an *Enhanced Risk* for severe weather Tuesday, and the primary driver of that threat is the afternoon round of storms.

What this means, for those of you unfamiliar with the SPC outlooks, is that significant severe weather is possible. Make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings through Tuesday evening.

