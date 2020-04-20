Sick of the rain? More April showers arrive mid-week

Severe storms did not impact north Alabama this weekend, though the region did receive a soaking through Sunday evening.

As of 9pm Sunday, as much as 0.5″ to 1″ of rain fell across north Alabama, with another 0.25″ possible through Monday morning.

April 2020’s rainfall is well above average, with both Huntsville International and Muscle Shoal’s Northwest Alabama Regional airports clocking in about 1.5″ to 2″ over the amount of rainfall in a given April.

More rain is in the forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon, as another low pressure system travels across the Lower Plains in to the Mississippi Valley.

There is still uncertainty as to whether or not this system is able to produce severe weather in the Southeast. The current forecast track places the Tennessee Valley in the “warm sector”, which is favorable for severe storms to form, however it is possible that the core ingredients for severe weather (atmospheric instability and wind shear) remain well to the south, near the Gulf Coast. However, an additional 1″ – 2″ of rainfall is likely, which would continue to add to the already wet rainfall trend.

Another round of rain is likely for Saturday, and again, the setup may be favorable for more strong to severe storms to form. Continue to monitor the WHNT News 19 Weather Authority Forecast Discussion page for updates.

Sure it’s been wet, but it’s nowhere near record-breaking

As mentioned above, April 2020 rainfall is trending about 1″ – 2″ above average. However, April 2020 only ranks in the 120s with regards to “Wettest April on Record” for Huntsville. In order to make it in to the Top 5 List, another 6+” of rain would need to fall!

But that is just one month: January, February and March all recorded above average rainfall this year, bringing the year-to-date totals into the mid-30s for both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals.

Nearly a quarter of 2020 is in the books, and at this pace, we are just shy of receiving 50 percent of the record wettest rainfall in Huntsville, which was set in 1989 with a total of 73.58 inches of rain.

At this rate, April’s showers May bring more than just flowers! Many of us may develop some unexpected “lakefront property” if this precipitation pattern continues!

– Christina Edwards

