Showers For Some – Increasing Temperatures & Humidity Down the Road

Today was the first day of school for Madison County, Huntsville City, and Madison City Schools. Temperatures this afternoon top off in the middle 80s. The nice break continues as we’ve been in the middle 80s everyday in the month of August. We know the 90s make a comeback soon!

There will be showers for some today. We’ve had a few pop into east Alabama Wednesday morning. The greater chances of rain will be over Jackson, DeKalb, and Marshall Counties today. A few isolated showers are possible elsewhere.

3pm

6pm

9pm

Rain chances aren’t “off the chart” this week into the weekend. Be aware that though the rain chances are low, heavy downpours are possible anytime especially during the afternoon.

Increasing Temperatures & Humidity

Expect hotter temperatures next week. Lower to middle 90s are in the forecast similar to what we had to end the month of July. The heat index approaches 100°. We still have all of August to go with heat and humidity. September can be steamy, though lower humidity can help things out heading through that month.

Warm Weekend – Possible Showers & Storms

Here is a look at the weekend forecast: