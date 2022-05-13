It won’t be a washout this weekend, but showers and storms are possible at times. Here is a look at futurecast from Friday into Sunday.

There won’t be much out there on Friday. Isolated showers and storms move from east to west across the area Friday. Most won’t see anything. Saturday will be different with an upper level disturbance in the area. That will enhance our chance of rain and storms through the day. Sunday will be the best day to get outside over the weekend.

Next week, we are looking at some steamy air for this time of year. Expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s!

Highs In the Upper 80s to Lower 90s Late Next Week