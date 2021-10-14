Showers and Storms Possible For Some on Football Friday

A Friday night cold front will bring some cool, Fall air to the Tennessee Valley this weekend, but that front could also lead to some weather issues for football games Friday night.

A cold front Friday night will trigger a line of showers and storms

A few isolated storms are possible as early as mid-afternoon Friday ahead of the front. Storms before 7 pm will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and perhaps gusty winds and small hail. The main line of storms isn’t expected to be particularly intense, but it could still have lightning and heavy rain as it moves from northwest to southeast overnight. While many games will get through before these storms approach, there could be some games, particularly in Northwest Alabama, where lightning delays will be possible.

Thankfully, the rain chances end over the weekend and things feel like Fall this weekend into the start of next week. For the full forecast, check out our updated forecast discussion.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

