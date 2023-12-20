HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Although the meteorological first day of Winter was December 1st, the official start day of Winter is the day of the Winter Solstice.

On the first day of Winter, we see the shortest day of the Winter Season. With sunrise at 6:50 a.m. and sunset at 4:40 p.m., there will be a total of 9 hours and 50 minutes of daylight.

From here, days will start to get longer as we slowly work towards Springtime!

During the Winter Solstice, the Earth’s axis is tilted away from the sun. This tilt leads to shorter daylight for the Northern Hemisphere and longer nights. During the Summer Solstice, the axis is tilted closer to the sun leading to more daylight.