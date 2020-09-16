Short Term Forecast: Sally Heads To South-Central Alabama

Sally made landfall at 4:45am as a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday morning. Winds pick up in south Alabama at 9am. Winds are gusting to tropical storm force around Andalusia. The center at 9am is on the Alabama/Florida line heading into Escambia County.

9am Position

9am wind gusts



Here is a look at the position path for the rest of the day. Sally moves northeast as a hurricane through south Alabama bringing wind, rain, and possible tornadoes. Rain totals will be over ten inches even far inland away from the coast. Though you may not be the direct path, you will still see wind and rain far from the center including possible tornadoes.

