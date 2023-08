The severe thunderstorm watch expired at 2am. There will be showers and possible storms through sunrise, but the threat for severe storms is small. There could be some ponding of water in parts of the Tennessee Valley with heavy rain overnight. The forecast is much improved through your Tuesday.

Rain totals were impressive especially over parts of Madison County. Some areas had over 2″.

Rain totals ending at 2am Tuesday morning.

Look for a pleasant afternoon with drier air taking over!