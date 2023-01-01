While New Year’s Day was pleasant across the Tennessee Valley, the first week will be a different story. The Weather Authority is closely monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms to develop along and ahead of a cold front. Early in the day, it will be important to monitor any showers or storms form by the coast and track north. This could limit the severe threat to our area.

While some isolated showers or storms are possible late Monday, the greater threat of activity will arrive Tuesday. Showers and storms will begin to track into northwest Alabama during the morning hours. We will be monitoring the potential of discrete cells that could develop ahead of the main line. If this were to occur, those storms would have the best chance of showing signs of rotation.

Ahead of the first threat of severe weather of the new year, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our entire area as a ‘Slight Risk’ (Level 2 out of 5) for the development of strong to severe storms. While we are highlighted in this risk, there are indications that further south, the environment is favorable for the strongest storms.

Along with the storm threat, we have the potential to see excessive rainfall. The Weather Prediction Center has the majority of our area under a ‘Marginal Risk’. With a saturated environment in place, localized flooding will be possible.

What To Know About Outdoor Warning Sirens

The main storm threats we could see from storms that develop in our area will be damaging winds and locally heavy rain. Rain totals across the area will range from one to two inches; this could lead to ponding on roads and isolated flash flooding.

While damaging straight-line winds are the main threat, isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. These would be most likely to form in rotating discrete cells.

Strong Winds Outside Of Storms

Outside of storms that develop, winds will be on the strong side. A tight pressure gradient associated with the approaching front will lead to strong winds for us here at the surface! Wind gusts outside of storms have the potential to be upwards of 35 to 40 mph.

With saturated ground, after the rainfall, some weak trees may come down. The wind may also cause sporadic power outages.

It is important to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts when they are issued. One way you can do this is by downloading the Live Alert 19 App. The Weather Authority will continue to keep updated on the latest!