Severe Weather Threat Is Over

After an active morning with tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings, things are quiet heading into Monday afternoon. Temperatures fall from near 60 into the 40s by the evening. It will be a chilly afternoon and evening after starting in the 60s this morning.

The National Weather Service has a survey team going to Tullahoma this afternoon to look at damage. A possible tornado touched down up there Monday morning. Here are a few reports. Wind damage was reported in Lawrence County, Tennessee. Over 100 people were without power at one time. More reports could come in through the afternoon.

Colder temperatures are in the forecast tonight into Tuesday morning behind our cold front. Expect lower 30s! Get ready for a much cooler Tuesday before more rain is in the forecast this week!

December is the wettest month of the year and it lives up to it this week!

Ben Smith