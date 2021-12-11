Severe Weather Threat Comes To An End

After a very active morning across the Tennessee Valley, the severe weather threat has come to an end for the area. The mainline of severe weather, exited the area around 10:00 am this morning. Before this occurred, we saw two tornado warnings and over 10 severe thunderstorm warnings. Above you will find a time-lapse of the radar from 4:20 am to 10:20 am.

Storm reports across the Tennessee Valley as of 10:30 am Saturday

The storm reports for the area were wind-related, especially out towards the Shoals. Where we see the grouping of storm reports in Colbert and Lauderdale counties, is when this line produced the strongest wind gusts. Some locations saw wind gusts over 70 mph; leading to down trees, down powerlines, and power outages.

What can we expect behind this frontal passage?

Light rain showers will continue to linger through early afternoon, before tapering off from west to east. Behind this frontal passage, our winds will begin to shift out of the north/northwest. This northerly wind direction will usher in some cooler and drier air into the region. Any lingering rain shower activity will taper off tonight and cloud cover will begin to break on Sunday! This will lead to a cool but sunny end to the weekend for the Tennessee Valley!