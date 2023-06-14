Severe Weather Outlook For Sunday

The Weather Authority is already monitoring the potential for severe weather for part of Father’s Day weekend. If you have outdoor plans with dad, you’ll certainly want to pay close attention to the forecast. The Storm Prediction Center already has most of the Tennessee Valley in a risk for severe weather on Sunday.

Looking at forecast models, it appears that a MCS, or Mesoscale Convective System, may track our way early Sunday. Typically, these systems occur during the night and can bring torrential rain, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds. We’ll be watching the forecast carefully and update you as we get hi-resolution model data in these next few days!