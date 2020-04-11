Severe Weather Outbreak likely Easter Sunday

Significant Severe Weather Outbreak Sunday

This weekend’s system is something that we’ve been watching closely for a while now. This appears to be a potent severe weather setup across the southeastern U.S.

Latest SPC outlook includes part of the Tennessee Valley in the greatest threat

ANY SPOT in the Tennessee Valley will have the potential for strong, long track tornadoes, destructive straight line wind, and large hail greater than the size of a quarter, and perhaps as large as a golf ball.

Timing

Use the quiet weather through Saturday evening to prepare your plan of action whether that be moving to a storm shelter or sheltering in a place in your home.

Timing is difficult to convey in a single image – or even two images. This system will impact us with multiple waves of storms.

2 AM to 10 AM Sunday: storms will not likely be severe, but some of the rain could be heavy.

10 AM to 12 PM Sunday: a limited risk of a severe storm in North Alabama or Southern Tennessee

12 PM to around 11 PM (or later): widespread severe storms expected with high winds, potentially-strong tornadoes, and hail. Flash flooding could occur in areas that get 3-5 inches of rainfall Sunday.





Be alert and informed!

This may sound alarming, but it is a significant threat that you need to be prepared to weather. Ensure your NOAA Weather Radio is ON, has good batteries, and is programmed for your county:



(Click the links for programming information for Alabama Counties or Tennessee Counties.)



Live Alert 19 is also a must-have. Where the NOAA Weather Radio gives you county-based warnings, the app gives you a location-based warning. In other words, it backs up what the NOAA Weather Radio says with specific location information relative to where you are standing at that moment. Need to figure out where to find a safe place? Here are some ideas in your home, but if you are in a mobile home, you need to LEAVE and go to a public shelter near your home.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.



