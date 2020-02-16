Preparing a Severe Weather Safety Kit

Severe Weather can develop quickly, so it’s best to prepare a safety kit for your home and for your car. We’ve compiled a list of items you should prepare below.
Emergency safety kit for the home:
- Water (one gallon of water per person for at least 3 days)
- Food (a 3 day supply of non-perishable food for each person in your family)
- Can openers and utensils
- Weather Radio
- First aid kit
- Blankets/jackets (they keep you warm in the winter, and they protect you from potentially dangerous debris during spring/summer/fall thunderstorms)
- An extra pair of sturdy shoes (in case there’s debris left behind after the storm)
- Sanitation items (soap, moist towelettes, hand sanitizer gel)
- Flashlights and batteries
- Special needs items for your family:
- Extra medication (enough for a week); copies of prescriptions
- Pet food water, health forms, IDs for family dogs, cats, birds, etc
- Extra food, water, bottles, diapers, etc for families with infants and young children
- Denture care, spare eyeglasses or contact lenses with solution, spare hearing aid batteries for elderly family members
Emergency safety kit for the car:
- Jackets/blankets
- Sturdy shoes or boots.
- Water
- Non-Perishable Food
- Portable Phone Charger
For an extensive list of items to keep in a safety kit, as well as storage solutions, be sure to check out this resource from Ready.gov.