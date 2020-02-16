Preparing a Severe Weather Safety Kit

The Weather Authority

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Severe Weather can develop quickly, so it’s best to prepare a safety kit for your home and for your car. We’ve compiled a list of items you should prepare below.

Emergency safety kit for the home:

  • Water (one gallon of water per person for at least 3 days)
  • Food (a 3 day supply of non-perishable food for each person in your family)
  • Can openers and utensils
  •  Weather Radio
  • First aid kit
  • Blankets/jackets (they keep you warm in the winter, and they protect you from potentially dangerous debris during spring/summer/fall thunderstorms)
  • An extra pair of sturdy shoes (in case there’s debris left behind after the storm)
  • Sanitation items (soap, moist towelettes, hand sanitizer gel)
  • Flashlights and batteries
  • Special needs items for your family:

Emergency safety kit for the car:

  • Jackets/blankets
  • Sturdy shoes or boots.
  • Water
  • Non-Perishable Food
  • Portable Phone Charger

For an extensive list of items to keep in a safety kit, as well as storage solutions, be sure to check out this resource from Ready.gov.

Share this story

Click Here To Send Us Your Photo