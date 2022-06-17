A new *SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH* has been issued for southern middle Tennessee until 2pm this afternoon. Gusty winds and large hail are the main threats.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 382 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 900 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Middle and eastern Tennessee * Effective this Friday morning and afternoon from 900 AM until 200 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible SUMMARY...MCS in southwest Kentucky will spread southeast across portions of Tennessee through early afternoon. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 120 statute miles east and west of a line from 35 miles west of Chattanooga TN to 40 miles northeast of Nashville TN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.