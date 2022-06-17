A new *SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH* has been issued for southern middle Tennessee until 2pm this afternoon. Gusty winds and large hail are the main threats. 
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
   Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 382
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   900 AM CDT Fri Jun 17 2022

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Middle and eastern Tennessee

   * Effective this Friday morning and afternoon from 900 AM until
     200 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
     Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...MCS in southwest Kentucky will spread southeast across
   portions of Tennessee through early afternoon.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 120
   statute miles east and west of a line from 35 miles west of
   Chattanooga TN to 40 miles northeast of Nashville TN.

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.