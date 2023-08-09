The Weather Authority is closely monitoring the threat of severe weather this afternoon.

With the threat of severe weather for the area, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 pm Wednesday evening. A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe storm development.

The watch is in effect for all of north Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee.

On Wednesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) expanded the ‘Enhanced Risk’ (level 3 out of 5) for severe storm development to cover most of the Tennessee Valley. The rest of the area is highlighted under ‘Slight Risk’ (level 2 out of 5) for severe development.

While damaging winds look to be the primary threat from severe storms, hail and/or a tornado can’t be ruled out as there is enough shear in the atmosphere. Make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings.

With the multiple rounds of rain we have experienced in previous days, excessive rainfall could lead to impacts for some. 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain with isolated higher totals may occur. Heavy rain may lead to ponding on the roads or localized flooding. Always remember, if you come across a flooded roadway never drive through it, turn around and find an alternate route. Frequent lightning will also be a threat.

With the second round of storms forecast to move through after dark, make sure you have your tone alerts on so you can get woken up in the middle of the night. Stay alert to changing weather conditions and download our Live Alert 19 weather app! The Weather Authority team will keep you updated on any changes.