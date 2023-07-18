The Weather Authority is closely monitoring a cluster of storms that developed in Missouri and is tracking southeast Tuesday afternoon through Southern Middle Tennessee. Stay weather aware as storms move into North Alabama during the evening. They’ll likely be moving into North Alabama by 5 p.m.

Due to this severe weather threat, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for our counties in southern middle Tennessee and north Alabama until 10 pm.

A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe storm development. If you are located within the watch it is important to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

Main Storm Threats

As storms move in this evening the main threat they will pose is damaging winds gusts over 60 mph. Along with damaging winds, severe storms will also have the capability to produce large hail. Torrential rainfall and frequent lightning will also be threats. The tornado threat is low this evening.

Stay weather aware and make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.