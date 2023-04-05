A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Lauderdale, Limestone, Colbert and Franklin Counties in Alabama. The watch is also in effect across portions of southern middle Tennessee in pink, including Lincoln County.

Flood Watch issued for parts of the area

Severe storms may produce damaging winds up to 70 mph, large hail and/or a tornado. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m.

The Weather Authority is closely monitoring the threat of storms late Wednesday evening through Thursday. A strong cold front will track through the region overnight, leading to the development of storms over the region.

The main threats storms will pose are damaging winds and large hail. A tornado can’t be ruled out, mainly west of I-65. Storms will have the capability of producing winds between 50 and 60 mph. As the night wears on, the threat of severe weather will wane and heavy rainfall, localized flooding and lightning will be threats.

Download Live Alert 19 to get the latest alerts!