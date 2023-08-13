The Weather Authority is closely monitoring the threat of isolated strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon.

Due to the threat of severe storms, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee until 8 pm. A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe storms to develop.

Counties included in the watch are highlighted in pink above.

The SPC has highlighted the majority of the area under a ‘Slight Risk’ (level 2 out of 5) for the development of isolated strong or severe storms. The main threats storms will pose will be damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and frequent lightning.

It is important to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts when they are issued. Downloading the Live Alert 19 App is a great way to have those alerts sent to your phone automatically. Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest.