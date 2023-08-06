(WHNT) — The Weather Authority is closely monitoring the threat of strong to severe storm development Sunday afternoon and evening!

With the threat of severe weather for the area, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8 p.m. A watch is issued when conditions are favorable to support the development for severe thunderstorms.

Counties included under the watch are all of north Alabama along with counties in southern middle Tennessee.

The main threats any storms will pose will be damaging winds and hail. After dealing with heavy rainfall Saturday, the ground is saturated. This means any additional rainfall could pose a flooding risk for locations.

Stay weather aware this afternoon and have multiple ways to recieve weather alerts if they are issued. Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest information!