The Weather Authority is closely monitoring the threat of strong to severe storm development Monday as a cold front tracks through the region.

Due to the severe weather threat for the area, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Watch through 7 pm this evening. A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe storms to develop with the capability of producing winds over 58 mph, 1-inch hail or greater, and/or a tornado.

The Watch includes all of North Alabama along with southern middle Tennessee.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the majority of the area highlighted under an ‘Enhanced Risk’ (level 3 out of 5) for the risk of strong to severe storm development. The threat of scattered strong to severe storms is increasing across the area.

The main threats storms will pose will be damaging winds (over 60 mph), hail, and isolated flash flooding. With some directional wind shear, there is a low-end tornado risk for the area. While there is a low-end risk of a tornado, there is a greater risk of straight-line winds.

With the threat of strong to severe storms in the forecast Monday it is important to stay weather aware. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts if they are issued. Downloading the Live Alert 19 App is a perfect way to have weather alerts sent right to your phone.