A strong cold front tracking through the Tennessee Valley will support the development of strong to severe storms Sunday evening. Due to this storm threat, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 2 am Monday morning.

All counties in North Alabama along with southern middle Tennessee are included in the watch.

A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe storms to develop within the watch area. For our area, severe criteria for a thunderstorm include winds in excess of 58 mph and/or hail an inch or large.

Storms that develop will have the capability to produce damaging winds, frequent lightning, and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall will also be a concern that could lead to a flash flooding threat for some areas in the Tennessee Valley.

If you have any outdoor plans Sunday evening, make sure you stay weather aware and be prepared to take action when a warning is issued.

Stay with the Weather Authority for the latest on this storm system.