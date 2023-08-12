The Tennessee Valley is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 6 PM. This means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms through this afternoon.

Storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. These storms could result in power outages and wind damage to trees, hail could cause damage to vehicles and homes. Be cautious of flash flooding due to heavy rainfall, and remember to turn around, don’t drown when encountering flood waters.

