The Weather Authority is closely monitoring the potential for storm development as a cold front tracks through the region. There will be the chance for strong to severe storms to develop along and ahead of this front.

With the threat of severe weather tonight, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 am Tuesday. A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop.

Counties included in the watch are highlighted in pink above. All of North Alabama and southern middle Tennessee are included in the watch.

Scattered showers and storms will track through the area late this evening through early Tuesday morning. While rain activity is forecast to continue into Tuesday morning, the greatest risk for storms will be through 3 am.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted parts of the area under a ‘Slight Risk’ (level 2 out of 5) for strong to severe storm development. The main threats storms will pose will be damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. If we see training storms or storms moving over a single location multiple times, flash flooding could become a concern.

With the threat of strong to severe storms arriving when many will be asleep, it is important to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. The Live Alert 19 app is a great way to get these alerts for your location and you will also have the radar at your fingertips. Make sure you leave the alert tones on, so it will wake you up.

Stay weather aware and stick with the Weather Authority for the latest information!