The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Colbert, Franklin, and Lauderdale counties until 10 pm CDT. A line of showers and storms along a cold front will track into the Tennessee Valley this evening.

The main threats from these storms will be wind gusts, small hail, frequent lightning, and a brief spinup that can’t be ruled out. Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest!

Strong To Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Night

A cold front is tracking through the region Wednesday evening and is forecast to produce strong to severe storms. There will be two lines of showers and storms that could lead to problems for some locations.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area in a ‘Slight Rick’, areas in yellow. It is in these locations that have the best chance for strong to severe storms to develop. The main concerns from storms these storms will be heavy rain, damaging winds, and small hail. The tornado threat is low but not zero.