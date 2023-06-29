A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the Tennessee Valley until 7 PM Thursday evening. This means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms, stay alert to changing weather conditions and potential warnings.

Strong to severe storms are moving through Tennessee and toward the state line. Storms will start to move toward the state line in the next couple of hours.

If the storms can maintain their strength, then we will have to watch for the potential for damaging wind gusts from these storms.

The Weather Authority will keep you updated throughout the day.