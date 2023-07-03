The Weather Authority is closely monitoring the potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorm development through Monday evening. With a warm, moist, and unstable environment storms will be able to rapidly intensify this afternoon.

Scattered showers and isolated storms will continue to develop during the peak daytime heating hours of the afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the entire area under a ‘Marginal Risk’ (level 1 out of 5) for severe storm development. Similar to what we saw this weekend, these severe storms will be isolated in coverage.

The main threats storms will pose will be damaging winds over 60 mph and large hail. The other threat we will need to monitor is frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and locally heavy rainfall!

Severe Thunderstorm Warning:

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lawrence, Cullman, and Morgan Counties. This warning is in effect until 3:00 p.m. Monday.

This storm is producing 60 mph winds and half dollar size hail.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Madison, Marshall, and Morgan Counties. This warning is in effect until 3:00 p.m. Monday.

This storm is producing 60 mph winds and half dollar size hail.

Flash Flood Warning:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for a portion of Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan counties until 4:45 PM. Nearly 1.5 to 2 inches of rain has fallen already from strong to severe thunderstorms slowly moving through the area.

With more clusters of storms expected to move out of this area, an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible. Flash flooding is currently ongoing or will likely begin shortly. If you come across a flooded roadway make sure you turn around and find an alternate route.