Severe Threat Over; But Staying Soggy Through The First Half Of Saturday

Our severe weather threat is thankfully over. We’ll see some continued rain and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder through the morning, but our atmosphere was thoroughly worked over by the storms Friday afternoon and evening, and there’s just no energy left to support severe weather.

That hasn’t been true to our south, where large hail and damaging winds are hitting the Gulf Coast this morning. Massive hail caused damage across parts of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, especially from Gulf State Park eastward.

The severe weather threat will continue across the Gulf Coast this morning, but the severe weather threat across most of Alabama is over. We’ll gradually dry out today. Temperatures across the Tennessee Valley climb into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. By Sunday, the sun is back out and we round out the weekend with fantastic weather.

We see a bit of a cool-down as we head into next week. We’ve got more on that in our forecast discussion.

