Severe Storms Possible This Week

I briefly discussed the chance for some stronger storms this week on Sunday. The forecast for the middle of the week is more clear today than it was yesterday, even though the weekend forecast is still up in the air a bit. Here’s what we know now.

After a wave of scattered showers and storms Tuesday, a chance for severe storms is setting up on Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon, a fairly unstable airmass will be in place. Remember, unstable air is something that can fuel strong and severe thunderstorms.

Any thunderstorms that can develop in this environment would have the potential to produce large hail and perhaps damaging winds as well. This environment does have some limiting factors. There won’t be all that much shear, and the best dynamics (the muscle to get storms going) will be to our northeast.

That keeps this from looking like a really big severe weather day, which is good. Given the lack of dynamic support, we’re not entirely sure we will get storms to fire in the afternoon environment. We’ve got a bunch of fuel, but we aren’t really sure we’re going to get a spark to set it off. Right now, it looks like any storms that developed in the afternoon would be isolated. A line of storms will move through overnight Wednesday. We’re more confident in that round of storms occurring. The environment won’t be quite as volatile overnight Wednesday, but will still be more than enough to support line segments capable of damaging winds and large hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined North and Central Alabama and all of Tennessee for the potential for severe storms Wednesday and Wednesday night.

This weekend also bears watching. Right now, our forecast models are in disagreement. Some models suggest a lot of showers and storms over the weekend, some of which could be strong or severe. Other models show a much drier and cooler weekend. Right now, we’re leaning a little warmer and stormier, closer to the models suggesting severe weather over the weekend, but our overall forecast confidence isn’t very high. That will change as we head through the next few days. Check back as we fine tune the forecast for this weekend.

– Alex Puckett

