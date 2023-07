Heavy storms are likely across the Tennessee Valley Tuesday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under anywhere from a Level 1 (MARGINAL) to a Level 3 (ENHANCED) valid for later Tuesday. Damaging winds will be the main threat. Power outages and downed trees are also possible.

Storm Prediction Center Updated Tuesday Morning at 8am

Here is a look at the futurecast. It shows the heaviest storms moving through the area during the evening hours.

WHNT News 19 will have updates all day! Stay tuned for the latest information!