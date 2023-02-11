There will be more rounds of rain heading into the middle of the month. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side.

Thursday night will be the night to watch for our next system to bring some showers and storms to the Tennessee Valley. Right now, it looks like a line of showers and storms will move in during the evening and overnight hours on Thursday. Timing will continue to be adjusted in the days to come, and we should have a better idea in the days to come.

Parameters are starting to come together for the potential for some of these storms to be on the strong to severe side. With temperatures expected to climb more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year, there will be ample moisture and energy for storms to tap into on Thursday.

There are still many details that are unclear at this time, but there is a potential for some strong to severe storms on Thursday. Stay with The Weather Authority for updates in the days ahead on this system.