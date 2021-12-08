Severe Storms Possible Late Friday Night Into Saturday Morning

A strong cold front approaches the Tennessee Valley Friday opening the window for strong to severe thunderstorms for our region. Here is a look at Friday’s severe weather outlook. Keep in mind this goes from 6am Friday to 6am Saturday. With that being said, the timing for severe storms including damaging winds and possible tornadoes will be after dark in the Tennessee Valley Friday evening lasting into early Saturday.

6am Friday to 6am Saturday

The timing has strong to severe storms in Mississippi Friday afternoon and then moving east to our region Friday night into Saturday morning. “For Day 4 – Saturday”, it would include the rest of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. The timing below has the heaviest rain and possible severe storms moving in after midnight to around 9am Saturday. Stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to Friday night and Saturday morning.

5am Saturday

7am Saturday

9am Saturday

Everything is in play at this point. Heavy rain, strong winds, and possible tornadoes.

Ben Smith