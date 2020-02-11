Severe storms expected Wednesday night

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a risk of severe storms for all of Alabama and Middle Tennessee for Wednesday. The timing for North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee looks to be from as early as 5 PM in The Shoals to as late as 1 AM near the Georgia border.

What to expect early in the day

Wednesday starts out cool and damp. Overnight clouds and showers keep temperatures holding in the 40s early in the day. By mid-afternoon, a stiff south wind (behind a strong warm front) gusts to 25 miles per hour, and temperatures rise to the middle and upper 60s.

What to expect as the storms approach (5 PM Wed. to 1 AM Thu.)

What kind of storms do we expect?

This will be a line of heavy storms: a ‘squall line’ (or sometimes referred to as a QLCS). Storms along the line could produce one or more of three things to qualify them as ‘severe:’ wind gusts over 58 miles per hour, hail larger than a quarter, or a tornado.

The risk of a tornado often gets the most focus and creates the most anxiety, but the stiff breeze ahead of the front and the stronger, gusty winds within the storms could knock down a lot of trees because of the soggy ground.

Forecast timing for storms on 2/12/2020 (generated at 2:15 PM on 2/11/2020)

5PM to 7PM: A line of intense thunderstorms moves out of Mississippi (and across West Tennessee) into Wayne, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Marion, Winston, Lawerence (AL & TN), Limestone, and Giles Counties. Expect a gusty south wind ahead of the line, and individual thunderstorms within the line could produce strong ‘damaging’ winds, hail, flash flooding and tornadoes. The slow movement of this line in Northwest Alabama probably causes some localized flooding with more than 1-2″ of rainfall in that three-hour window.

7PM to 10PM: The line of storms moves through Decatur, Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Arab, Fayetteville and Cullman. The storms may be at peak intensity around 7 to 8 PM as they begin moving a little faster toward the east. Tornadoes and strong winds will be possible from individual storms in the line; some small hail may develop as well, but the loss of daytime heating could reduce the threat of hail somewhat after 9 PM. Some flash flooding is possible with rainfall totals of 1-2″ in less than 2 hours.

10 PM to 1 AM: Storms are still rumbling but likely a little weaker in Northeast Alabama where the fuel (instability isn’t as strong). Expect heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a limited threat of a severe wind gust or tornado through 1 AM in northeastern Alabama.