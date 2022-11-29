Severe storms that tracked through the region Tuesday afternoon left behind damage for some! In eastern Colbert County, near Leighton, a metal barn was destroyed by destructive winds. The roof and siding of this metal barn were ripped off and thrown across the road.

Heavy rain led to flooding along with extensive damage to the metal barn and some equipment. Rain rates from these storms ranged from 1-2 inches per hour, leading to a field nearby flooding. At the time, a Flash Flood Warning was issued for portions of Colbert County.

When the damage occurred, the area was under a severe thunderstorm. The powerful storm produced large hail and damaging winds. Radar estimates at this time show the winds were gusting over 60 mph. These storms also led to power outages for thousands in Lauderdale County.