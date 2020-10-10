Severe Storms and Windy Weather Possible As Delta Lifts North

As the remnants of Delta lift north today, bands of tropical rain will pivot around the North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. As is the case with these tropical systems, a lot of shear will be in place, which could translate to some severe storms.

The risk for severe weather and tornadoes is somewhat conditional on at least a small amount of unstable air building in ahead of the heaviest bands of rain. There is some model support for this, hence the risk in place. There could be a few warnings today, but it’s going to be a day with long stretches of lighter rain with no real risk, with multiple waves of heavier rain and storms in-between. This isn’t the kind of day to cancel everything and wait at home by the T.V., but having a NOAA weather radio and Live Alert 19 to keep up with things through the day is a good idea.

Outside of any severe storms, we still expect things to be quite windy. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph in some spots, and that could be enough to blow away trash cans and lawn furniture, bring down a few trees, and cause some power outages.

Heavy rain will occur at times today. Some localized flash flooding will be possible today, but most of us simply see a good soaking rain.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook