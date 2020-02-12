Severe Storms and Flooding Possible Tonight

A line of thunderstorms currently in Mississippi will continue to push east through the day, and approach northwest Alabama this evening. The Storm Prediction Center is currently monitoring a large part of Mississippi and the northwest corner of Alabama for the potential for a Tornado or Severe Thunderstorm Watch later this afternoon.

Our time-frame for storms is still on track as of now. We expect storms to enter northwest Alabama and push southeast, entering the state as early as 6 pm, impacting communities like Huntsville, Athens, and Decatur from around 8-11 pm, and moving through the Sand, Lookout, and Brindley mountain regions between 10 pm and 2 am.



While all of these storms may not reach Severe Thunderstorm criteria (1 inch hail, >58 mph winds, or a tornado), these storms will still have the ability to produce gusty winds that, considering how saturated the ground is, could still cause trees to fall. In addition, this line of storms will be capable of dropping a quick 1-2 inches of rain.

That amount of rain over a relatively short period of time will likely cause additional flooding issues considering the state of the ground. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Thursday morning.

The strongest storms within this line will be capable of wind gusts over 60 mph and storms within the line could produce tornadoes too. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings overnight. TV won’t do you any good if you’re asleep, and I don’t expect too many folks to stay glued to their TVs into the wee hours of Thursday morning. Things like a NOAA weather radio with battery backup and Live Alert 19 can alert you at night to dangerous weather. Just make sure your weather radio has a fresh pair of batteries in case the power goes out, and make sure your GPS location and push alert settings are turned on for Live Alert 19.

We actually get a couple of dry days after this round of rain tonight. Check out the long term forecast on our forecast discussion.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook