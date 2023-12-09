We need to stay weather-aware this weekend, as a strong storm system moves into the Tennessee Valley. Severe storms will be possible Saturday evening and night, bringing the threat of damaging winds, heavy rain, hail and the possibility of tornadoes.

The severe weather threat in the Tennessee Valley will increase Saturday evening, with all of North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee under a slight risk for severe storms. This means that we could see scattered severe storms, with isolated intense storms.

All threats of severe weather will be possible with Saturday’s storms. This includes damaging winds, heavy rain, some hail, and even the possibility of tornadoes.

Storms are expected to start moving into Northwest Alabama around 5 this evening, then moving into the Huntsville, Decatur, and Athens areas by around 6. Later the storms will progress further into Northeast Alabama by around 7 this evening.

With the worst of the storms expected to come through after sunset, it will be really important to make sure that you have multiple ways to get alerts. You can get alerts to your phone, by downloading our Live Alert 19 app.

Diving deeper into the analysis of this dynamic storm system, all the ingredients should be in place for a few severe storms Saturday evening. As of Saturday morning, guidance suggests that ample moisture, warm temperatures, higher storm energy, and strong wind shear could support the development of severe storms ahead of a cold front.

Saturday morning dew points were already in the low 60s across the region, and temperatures were in the middle 60s. Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 60s to near 70 and dewpoints will come up into the middle 60s this afternoon.

The warmer temperatures and higher dew points will prime the atmosphere with plenty of energy for storms to tap into. The other factor that will come into play for stronger storms is the wind shear.

Wind shear is the changing of direction and or speed of the winds with height in the atmosphere. This creates spin in the atmosphere that could cause storms to produce tornadoes.

When storms arrive Saturday evening, winds at the surface will be out of the south, while stronger winds higher in the atmosphere will be out of the southwest, creating shear in both speed and direction. This will give the potential for rotating storms this evening, and why there is the potential for a tornado.

What is particularly concerning is that some of our guidance is suggesting that there could be individual storms, ahead of the main line. If they develop, these would be the storms to watch as they could be the most dangerous.

As the evening wears on, the storms are expected to become more linear in nature, which would lead to more of a damaging wind threat as the storms progress eastward. Still, we would have to watch for bowing segments that could produce a tornado along the line.

Watches will likely be needed by Saturday afternoon, and a few warnings will be possible into the evening hours. Be sure to stay with The Weather Authority for the latest.