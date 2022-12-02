On Thursday morning, the latest drought monitor update was released. The latest information showed the drought conditions for some have worsened. Severe drought conditions are being felt in the area in orange above, including Madison and Limestone counties. The remainder of the area continues to experience moderate drought conditions.

Weather Wrap-Up For November

Courtesy: National Weather Service Office In Huntsville

The majority of us recorded over two inches of rain from Tuesday’s storm system. While this was very beneficial to the area, it did lead to flooding issues because it all came at once. While the rain was very beneficial, it was not enough to get us out of a rain deficit.

Good-bye Fall, Hello Winter

More Rain On The Way

After on-and-off rain chances this upcoming weekend, a great chance for steadier rainfall. A warm-front will push north on Monday and then stall over the region. This will lead to a strong southerly wind flow for us leading to an increase in moisture. With ample moisture in place, it will not be hard for showers to form.

The main thing to monitor will be the threat of flooding. With steady moderate to heavy rain possible, multiple rounds of this could lead to issues. Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest!