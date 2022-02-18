Tornado Reports

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has confirmed multiple tornadoes from Thursday night’s storms. An EF-0 tornado with winds of 75 mph was confirmed in the Sandtown community in Alabama. This is near Berry, Alabama. Multiple trees were uprooted and there was minor damage to a mobile home.

They also confirmed a tornado near Graysville, Alabama. Several trees were uprooted and several semi-trucks were overturned. The tornado was rated EF-1 with winds of 100 mph. An additional EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Leeds. Minor roof damage occurred to an apartment complex. Large trees were uprooted and one even fell into a mobile home and destroyed it.

An additional storm survey is ongoing in Lamar County.