This past Winter Season was a mild one across the Tennessee Valley! The Winter Season includes the months of December, January, and February due to climatology records. Each location observed either the second or third warmest winter on record.

Huntsville specifically recorded its second warmest winter on record with an average temperature of 49.4 degrees, this combines the high and low temperatures together. The warmest month this past season was February, where the average high was almost seven degrees above normal. Huntsville also observed a record high temperature on February 22nd, when highs reached the low 80s!

While the season was on the mild side, we did see a drastic drop in temperatures the weekend before Christmas. The air mass that was in place was some of the coldest the Tennessee Valley had experienced leading to dangerously cold temperatures. Temperatures ranged from the single digits to the low 20s.

Above is a look at some of the extremes Huntsville has seen in the past. The warmest season was the winter of 2016-2017 when the average temperature was 50.5 degrees. The coldest season was the winter of 1977-1978 when the average temperature was 35.4 degrees. This year, the snowfall was minimal, though at times it caused issues for local residents. Huntsville recorded six-tenth of an inch which is nothing compared to the snowiest winter season of 1963-1964.

Comparison to the rest of the Tennessee Valley:

As mentioned above, it was a very mild winter for our entire area, especially during the month of February. Many locations observed record-high temperatures at the end of February when a stretch of warm air was in place.

Muscle Shoals recorded its third warmest winter on record and Fayetteville recorded its second warmest. Along with the mild temperatures this season, the area saw near-normal or just-above-normal precipitation.

Meteorological Spring started off on the active side, March 1st, with severe storms across the area. As we head towards mid-march, there is the chance the Tennessee Valley could see the return of cooler air. This is something the Weather Authority will be monitoring!