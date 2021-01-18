Seasonal Temperatures Ahead – Greater Chances Of Rain Midweek

Don’t expect many surprises this week. Temperatures won’t be far from our seasonal averages with highs in the lower 50s. No frigid air is in the forecast or snow this week. It will be a pleasant MLK Day for the Tennessee Valley!





A large ridge of high pressure to our south keeps everything quiet for now.

Temperatures are expected to be near average because of a ‘zonal flow.’ This means we won’t see any artic air. At the same time, we don’t have 60s in the forecast either. It’s an ‘average’ forecast temperature-wise over the next seven days.

Zonal Flow – Average Temperatures

Mainly 50s This Week

What about rain?

Tuesday’s risk is small with a weak cold front. A greater chance of rain comes on Thursday with a southern stream system. It will be rain this time with no snow. There won’t be enough instability for thunderstorms either. Long range guidance doesn’t show any cold air. There could be a greater chance of thunderstorms next week.



Thursday

