This past weekend, the Tennessee Valley saw some of the coldest air of the fall season so far!

Waking up Sunday morning, many were in the 30s – Huntsville specifically was four degrees shy of a record.

As we head into the start of the new week it will turn seasonable for this time of year.

It will be turning a bit windy again on Monday as a low-level jet tracks through the region. With plenty of dry air in place, no rain is expected, but it will be a breezy day. Sustained winds will be out of the south-southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible.

The strongest wind gusts are forecast to occur late morning through the early evening hours. The strongest gusts could lead to some loose fall decorations blowing away or trash cans blowing into the street, so please make sure they are secured. The direction the wind will blow out of will lead to warmer air to surge into our region.

With slightly warmer air surging in, seasonable temperatures are set to return this week.

The normal high temperature for Huntsville this time of year is 79 degrees.

This past weekend, we saw highs nearly 10 degrees cooler than average.

High temperatures this week are forecast to warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees in most locations. Some areas could warm into the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday – this will be highly dependent on an area of low low-pressure and how far south it passes. More cloud cover on Wednesday will lead to lower temperatures.

Little Rain Chance This Week:

The Tennessee Valley could certainly benefit from rain as we continue to see dry conditions. The drought conditions we are now experiencing, areas highlighted in beige, combined with the lack of rain in the forecast is why we continue to be in a Fire Alert.

Heading into the coming week, the rain chance will once again be limited for the region. An area of low pressure is forecast to pass to the south of us on Wednesday, but some models hint a stray shower could work into the southmost portion of our viewing area. At this vantage point, if this does occur it would be in Cullman, DeKalb, and Marshall counties.

A better chance for more scattered showers and perhaps isolated storms will be late next week.

This rain activity would be associated with a cold front passage. The main uncertainty remains to be the timing of the frontal passage, the latest model trends suggest Friday. No matter what, any rainfall, even if it is a small amount will be very beneficial to the area.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest.