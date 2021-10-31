Seasonable temperatures and sunshine to start the week

Halloween weekend brought a mix of treats and tricks to the Tennessee Valley! After dealing with spotty rain showers Saturday, clouds broke Sunday leading to some sunshine! So what can we expect for the coming week?

High pressure will lead to pleasant conditions to start the week

An area of high pressure building into the region will keep dry air in place for the start of the week; leading to dry weather and some sunshine. An increase in moisture in the upper atmosphere will increase cloud cover for Tuesday. Temperatures on Monday will be seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 60s, before below average temperatures return for the remainder of the week.



Potential for rain showers return late Wednesday into Thursday

After quiet conditions for Monday and Tuesday, the potential for active weather begins to return. Currently, models are in disagreement on exact timing of our next weather maker. Model trends are hinting at cloud cover thicken throughout Wednesday with a stray shower possible late in the day. Best chance for scattered showers look to occur on Thursday and portions of Friday. Any rainfall we see, at this vantage point, will be on the light side.

Cool down coming for the end of the week

After seeing near average temperatures on Monday, temperatures will gradually get cooler through the workweek! A system moving in from the west will lead to a shift in our wind direction. A more northerly wind will usher the colder air into the Tennessee Valley area, leading to temperatures in the 50s by the end of the week. Latest model trends hint at the possibility of Friday night’s low being in the upper 30s!